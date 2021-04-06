CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — Suzanne Gates passed away peacefully on Feb. 21, 2021.
She was born Suzanne Leonard in Urbana, to parents Dwight and Louise (Liestman) Leonard and brother George. She was married to Philip Gates for 67 years. After a lifetime of Illinois living, they recently relocated to Fairfield Glade, Tenn., to be near their children.
Suzanne was a 1952 graduate of Urbana High School and attended the University of Illinois for one year before marrying Philip in 1953.
Suzanne and Philip were married at First United Methodist Church in Chamapaign, where they were lifetime and active members of the congregation. She was a member of the First United Methodist Women and served several terms as the organization’s president.
Many people in East Central Illinois knew of Suzanne by her role as the hostess of the Bishop Buffet at Market Place Mall, Champaign. She held that role for 15 years, where she touched and enhanced many lives of both customers and associates. She was highly regarded by the company as one of the finest hostesses and set the standard for employee efficiency and friendliness.
Suzanne enjoyed living on the farm for most of her life, growing a beautiful flower garden each year and keeping her Angora goats fed and happy. Suzanne organized food and fun to enrich the lives of her large extended family by hosting an annual daylong 4th of July family reunion for over 30 years.
The world was a better place with Suzanne around due to her generosity and sweet spirit. She is survived by husband Philip, daughter Cindy Gates Leach and son Randy Gates.
She was loved by three generations of nieces and nephews and many lifelong and new friends.