CHAMPAIGN — Suzanne H. Manley, 89, formerly of Champaign, went into the presence of the Lord at 7:02 a.m. Aug. 28, 2019, at Charles Gardens Assisted Living in Belleville.
Sue (nee Hooper) was born Feb. 21, 1930, in Osage, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter P. and Helen C. Hooper; her brother, Roger Hooper; and her son, Bobby P. Manley.
Survivors are her two daughters, Becky M. Molenhouse (Dick) of Holland Michigan and Cathy M. Watkins (Jack) of Belleville; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Sue was know for vivacity and fun and her passion for dancing. Sue was a member of First Presbyterian Church, enjoyed travel but most of all loved spending time with her family. Upon retiring, she combined her love of young people and travel, becoming a sorority and faternity house mother on a number of university campuses in the United States.
Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21,at First Presbyterian Church, 125 Church St., Champaign.
Memorials may be made in Sue's name to Southern Family Hospice.