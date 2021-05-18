JACKSON, Mo. — Suzanne Marie-Jacqueline Nash, 79, of Jackson, Mo., formerly of Homer, passed away at 2:40 a.m. Saturday (May 15, 2021) at home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Homer. Father Michael Menner will officiate. Burial will take place in Old Homer Cemetery, Homer. There will be a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., Homer.
Suzanne was born Aug. 11, 1941, in Metz, France, the daughter of Arthur Marshk Lay and Jacqueline Bintz. She married Robert E. Nash on May 30, 1960, in Metz. He preceded her in death on July 27, 2010.
Survivors include her daughter, Chris Suzanne Epley of Jackson; five sons, Rodney Michael Nash of Sidell, Patrick Sean Nash of Oklahoma City, Okla., Robert Allen Nash of Jessup, Ga., Georges Henri Nash of Evansville, Ind., and Jean Philippe Nash of Stuttgart, Germany; grandchildren, Hunter Nash, Jacqueline Nash, Devon Nash, Alexis Nash, Garek Nash, Zane Nash, Keegan McDuffie, Calleena Mulderink, Kyra Nash, Aimee Nash, James and Dawn Jennings, Judy Davis, Robert Nash, Meghan Stewart, Eric and Alex Nash and Jimmy Rearick; and great-grandchildren, Isabella, Claudia and Vincent Angelo, Aurora Mulderink, Caleb Nash, Justin, Christopher, Alyssa and Michaela Davis, Tyler and Kaitlynne Jennings and Chiara and Gage Nash.
Suzanne was affiliated with St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Homer. She was an avid gardener, loved knitting and painting florals and landscapes.
Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society.