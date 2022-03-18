DUBLIN, Ohio — Suzy Mast passed away on Monday (March 14, 2022) in Dublin, Ohio.
Suzy was born to Eugene and Wilna Bowers on May 25, 1946, in Arcola. She attended Arcola High School, then attended Eastern Illinois University in Charleston and later Lakeland Community College. She married Freeman Mast on April 7, 1966. They moved to Findlay, Ohio, in 1968 and lived there until 2014, when they moved to Dublin to be close to their grandchildren. They spent their winters in Estero, Fla., starting in 2004.
She dedicated her work to being at home with her family, always involved in school activities for her children. She took up golf in 2004 after moving to Florida and managed to get two holes-in-one by 2008. In her spare time, she was always up for shopping with her friends.
Suzy put others before herself and always was willing to lend an ear for someone to talk to. She had a wonderful sense of humor, which she used to put together elaborate birthday pranks on her friends. She will be remembered as a beloved wife, mother and grandmother.
Suzy is survived by her husband, Freeman Mast; children, Jason (Janine) Mast, Ryan Mast and his fiancée, Angie Venegas; brother, Larry Bowers; and grandchildren, Kylie, Sydney and Mariah.
The family would like to thank all those who assisted in Suzy's care over the years.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, March 25, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Schoedinger Dublin Funeral Home, 5980 Perimeter Drive, Dublin, OH 43017.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to the Alzheimer's Association under the tribute page at alz.org/get-involved-now/other_ways_to_give/tributes, and search for "Suzy Mast."