CHAMPAIGN — Suzzanna M. Hubert, 37, of Champaign died at 7:25 a.m. Sunday (May 10, 2020) at home.
She was born in Urbana on Jan. 16, 1983, to Blake and Nancy A. (Ewing) Hubert.
She is survived by her parents, Blake and Nancy Hubert; sisters, Jennifer M. Roland and Lauren P. Hubert; brother-in-law, Stephen Roland, and nephews, Ethan and Owen Roland; eight aunts and uncles; and nine cousins.
After graduating from Centennial High School in Champaign, she went on the first of many adventures. She backpacked through Germany from Neuschwanstein in the south to Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. She also went to cities in Austria.
She attended the University of Illinois in Champaign and Southern Illinois University. She enlisted in the Navy in 2010 as an FC (fire control-radar and missiles), becoming a petty officer third class upon graduating from boot camp.
She was attached to her first ship, the USS Anchorage, in New Orleans during the final completion stages of its construction. It had sea trials in the Gulf of Mexico and traveled through the Panama Canal to its home port of San Diego. The ship was commissioned in Anchorage, Alaska, later that year to bring the “ship to life,” making her a “plank owner.”
Her ship had the unique experience of retrieving the test launch of the space capsule Orion EFT-1. She helped track the descent of the capsule and watched the splashdown and recovery from the deck of the ship.
The ship was deployed to the Middle East. It made stops in Thailand, where she rode an elephant; Israel, where she visited Jerusalem; and Jordan, where she was rebaptized in the River Jordan (where Jesus was baptized) and also visited Petra.
She crossed the equator many times, becoming a “turtleback.” She loved the sea! She was promoted through the ranks to petty officer first class and qualified for chief petty officer earlier this year.
She was very proud to receive her bachelor’s degree in history and was planning to teach history at the college level after retiring from the Navy. She discovered a love for teaching while being an instructor at Great Lakes Naval Base Center for Surface Combat Systems as a master training specialist, a role requiring excellence in leadership, technical competence and application of instructional methodology.
One of her other loves was photography — taking photos of sites around the world: Thailand, Hawaii, England (Stonehenge), Scotland, France, Jerusalem, Jordan and Hong Kong.
She loved hiking and visiting national parks, hoping to visit every one, and had already visited over 50 national parks and monuments. This stemmed from her love of history.
She enjoyed running, completing 5Ks in numerous cities.
She was a devoted daughter, sister and adoring aunt. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Donations in Suzzanna’s name may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, USO or the Champaign Public Library.
Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery, Champaign.
May she forever have fair winds and following seas.
