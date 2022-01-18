Swayzine Elam Jan 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save URBANA — Swayzine Elam, 90, of Urbana died Wednesday (Jan. 12, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.A memorial and burial will be held at a later date. Perry's Twin City Mortuary Service, Champaign, is in charge of arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos