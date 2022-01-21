URBANA — Swayzine Elam was born April 29, 1932, in Smyrna (Huntington), Tenn., to the late Curtis Owens and Atha Stigall (Conerly). Swayzine accepted Christ at an early age at Smyrna Baptist Church, Smyrna. When she moved to Champaign, she joined The Church of the Living God (Love Corner), where she was a faithful Sunday school teacher for many years.
She moved to Champaign in 1947 and later met and married the late Carl Winston. To this union were born James D. Winston, Carol Anne Winston, Richard Earl Winston, Patricia Ann Winston, Theodoshia Melinda Winston and Anthia Winston.
Swayzine Elam graduated from Hale High school in McKenzi, Tenn. After moving to Champaign, she was employed at the University of Illinois for over 30 years.
Swayzine Elam was preceded in death by her husband, Emmitt Elam, Richard Earl Winston, Patricia Ann Winston, Anthia Winston and Theodoshia Winston.
She leaves to mourn and cherish fond memories her sister, Nancy Lipscomb; son, James D. (Marcella) Winston; daughter, Carol (Russell) Thompson, Ricky Whitley and Destiny Whitley; Evette Elam, Verna Wilson and Vince (Vanessa) Elam; grandchildren, Kathy (Dale) Barnett, Toni Winston, Terry Winston, Catrena Thompson, Tonia Winston, Dezzeri Thompson, George McClendon, Russell Thompson, Gayretta McClendon, Caprijawn (Pammy) Winston, Emmitt (Montel) Winston, Marcy Winston and Martina Winston; a host of great- and great-great-grandchildren; nieces, Stacy Burnette and Monique (LaDarrol) Hines; and a host of great-nieces and -nephews.
She will be laid to rest next to her husband at a later date. Perry’s Twin City Mortuary Service is providing the family with compassionate and professional service.