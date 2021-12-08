SAVOY — Sylvia (Sybe) Nicklas, 86, of Savoy, formerly of Catlin, passed away at 9:02 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 4, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 405 W. Clark St., Champaign. Father Joseph Donton will officiate. Burial will be in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Danville. Visitation will be on Friday, Dec. 17, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, from 5 to 7 p.m. The rosary will be recited at 4:30 p.m.
Sylvia was born Oct. 12, 1935, in Westville, the daughter of William and Antoinetta (Zibutis) Slykas. She marrried Elmer Nicklas in 1966. They were married for 50 years when he preceded her in death in 2016.
She is survived by her daughter, Jane (Eric) Cramer of St. Joseph; and two granddaughters, Allison Cramer of Savoy and Katie Cramer of St. Joseph.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Frank (Lorraine) Slykas, Walter Slykas, Lorretta Johnson (Raymond), Helen Mellen (William) and William Slykas (Joanne).
Sylvia was a registered nurse and worked in the OB department at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Danville. She retired after her daughter was born.
She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Westville, and Holy Cross Catholic Church, Champaign.
Sylvia enjoyed cross-stitch, playing euchre, baking, traveling and, most of all, spending time with her granddaughters.
Memorials can be made to the American Stroke Association. Condolences may be left at freesefh.com.