URBANA — Born Feb. 8, 1913, in Witt, Sylvia Ormiston is the daughter of George and Rose (Sellett) Rushford. She married Emmett E. Ormiston “Ormy” on Dec. 21, 1940, in LaSalle. Ormy passed away March 15, 1996, in Urbana.
Sally is survived by her two sons, George E. Ormiston of Villa Rica, Ga., and Fred I. Ormiston of Montgomery, Texas, eight grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was proceeded in death by her parents and brothers, Dr. Gene Rushford, Dr. Lou Rushford and Dr. Irwin Rushford, and many relatives.
Sally graduated from LaSalle-Peru High School and LaSalle-Peru Junior College. She attended the University of Illinois and Illinois State University and thereafter taught four grades of students together in a one-room schoolhouse in Grand Ridge before her marriage and continued teaching in LaSalle County during World War II while Ormy was in the U.S. Army overseas.
Sally and Ormy belonged to Grace United Methodist Church in Urbana. Prior to her move to Texas to be near her son, Fred, she lived at Parkview Senior Apartments in Savoy, where she started a church service. On her 100th birthday, she received a letter congratulating her from the president of the United States. Always involved in the Urbana community, Sally was a long-standing member of the Champaign County Nursing Home Auxiliary and the Carle Foundation Hospital Auxiliary (RSVP) Retired Senior Volunteer Program, where she dedicated thousands of hours of service time. She was several times a past president of the Urbana Women’s Club and the auxiliaries.
Sally lived in Fred’s home in Montgomery for a couple of years before residing at Colonial Oaks Senior Living in, Katy, Texas, for the past 1-1/2 years, where she became acquainted with many new friends, played cards and dominoes and enjoyed the regular musical entertainment. She became genuine friends with many of the staff, who cared for her as their own. Fred visited her and ate lunch or dinner with her nearly every day, often accompanied by her granddaughter, Ava.
Although the distance was great, George, as well as her grandkids, were able to visit several times during her stay in Texas. Her granddaughter, Raquel, lived with her while attending college in Illinois and never missed a birthday. All of her friends and staff enjoyed her warm winning smile and conversing with her. On her 106th birthday, ABC news network came to the party and interviewed her then broadcast the interview on the evening news.
In 1981, Sally was nominated for Illinois State Mother of the Year. For 56 years, she was married to Ormy until his passing. She went with him and Fred and George to India in 1961 for 2-1/2 years, where Dr. Ormiston worked with the Agricultural College at Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India, teaching cattle crossbreeding, feed and nutrition and processes for better milk production. During this time, Sally used her teaching skills to homeschool Fred and George. In 1968, Sally and Ormy returned again to the Uttar Pradesh Agricultural University in Pantnagar U.P., India, for an additional three-year assignment. During their stay, they met with Prime Minister Nehru, India’s presidents and many other dignitaries. Going to and from India, she experienced travel to many countries around the world.
Sally enjoyed throughout her lifetime reading, playing cards with friends, knitting and crocheting. Knitting afghans for family members was a favorite pastime. She always wanted to know what colors we liked in our next afghan. But not only did she knit for the family, she also knitted for friends and for "bazaars,” where the auxiliary would sell her handiwork to make money to support their various charitable projects like the Carle Auxiliary Guest House. Her large wall crocheting of the Last Supper still is displayed at the Champaign County Nursing Home. She was the most “giving” and “caring” person you would ever meet.
Sally became the adopted mom for many of Fred’s friends. Alex, who “adopted Mom” always stopped on his way to and from Houston from his summer farm in Michigan to visit in Urbana, and he brought a huge special cake to her 106th birthday party. She was called Mom not only by George and Fred, but also Alex, Steve and Mark, who knew her for the past 45-plus years. She had friends from several generations and could relate to them all.
While residing in Texas, she gained many new friends who cherish the experience of visiting with her at Fred’s home and later at Colonial Oaks in Katy.
Any time you visited her, it was a fulfilling experience. No matter who you were, she would insist on you eating something, whether it be a piece of homemade cake or pie, glass of tea, a full-blown meal or a great piece of chocolate (which she loved). And upon leaving, she would always cheerfully say “come when you can.” She was always available to lend a hand or listen with compassion. Sally left a lasting wonderful impression with whomever she came in contact. Always a steadfast, honorable, caring, extremely generous, loving mother and friend to all. She will be greatly missed not only by her family who loved her dearly, but also by the many friends and persons she encountered throughout her 107-1/2-year lifetime.
On Friday, July 31, 2020, heaven gained a very special angel.
Entombment will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Mount Hope Cemetery, 611 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Champaign.
In lieu of sending flowers, please make a donation to Carle Auxiliary Guest House, 611 W. Park St., Urbana, IL 61801. Online: carle.org/giving; click on “giving”; click on “Make a Donation” (red box); under “Please choose the program you wish to support,” scroll down to Carle Auxiliary Guest House, and enter this item; then follow the form.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.