DANVILLE — It was the most beautiful day in February, Sunday the 23rd, 2020, when T. Maxine McElhaney left this world to join the love of her life, Dale, and her son, Larry, at heaven’s gate.
Maxine was born Aug. 24, 1927, in Tab, Indiana, the daughter of Byron and Chloe Farrell. She married Dale McElhaney on Jan. 20, 1946, in Rossville and resided in Danville. He preceded her in death in July 2002.
Maxine worked at Danville Area Community College in Student Services from 1969 until her retirement in 1987. She was a member of Second Church of Christ and a charter member of DACC Annuitants Association.
She was a vibrant person, full of energy, and loved music of all kinds. When the music started, her hands and feet never stopped moving. Music was in her soul. Dale and Maxine enjoyed vacationing in Branson, Mo. —camping, fishing and seeing the many different shows.
Maxine loved her family with all her heart. She readily joined in her great-grandsons’ antics at family gatherings. She was the life of the party. You could always find her playing bingo. She looked forward to bingo every day! She was blessed with so many friends from her neighborhood, DACC, church, Liberty Estates and, most recently, Colonial Manor.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Sherry (Phil) Johnson of Oakwood; seven grandchildren, Marci Johnson, Mark (Amy)Toler, Kelly McElhaney, Dale McElhaney, David (Dakorie) McElhaney, Michael (Kristy) Johnson and Andrew Johnson; and 13 great-grandchildren, Austin and Josh Toler, Tate Johnson, Jake and Emma McElhaney, Brian and Jack Rushing, Gabriel, Damon, Chloe and Nathan McElhaney and Sawyer and Hadley Johnson.
A special thanks to Marj with Carle Hospice. She was wonderful. We love her. A special thanks to the entire staff at Colonial Manor who cared for her with love each and every day. Kim Koontz was such a blessing to Maxine and her family.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Kiley Garrison will officiate. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials can be made to Second Church of Christ Reach Program.
Please join Maxine’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.