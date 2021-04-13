DANVILLE — Takashi (Taki) Kakazu, 90, of Danville, formerly of Chicago; Carlsbad, Calif.; and Sakura Gardens, Los Angeles, passed away peacefully, with his granddaughter, Kumi, by his side, on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at The Villas of Hollybrook, Danville.
Taki was born in Naha, Okinawa, Japan, on Aug. 15, 1930. He immigrated to the United States and graduated from Asbury Theological Seminary. After college, Taki moved to Chicago, where he met and married his angel, Kaoru (Carol) Utsunomiya, on Dec. 29, 1956. He spent most of his professional life working for Japan Airlines in administration.
Taki loved music and especially enjoyed singing, both in groups (church choirs) as well as solo (karaoke). He often serenaded friends on their birthdays and shared his spiritual comfort through prayers with family and friends.
Lovingly called “Oji Chan,” he will be missed by his daughter, Rebecca Kimiko Wauthier, and Gary Spezia of Danville; daughter-in-law, Maria Chow-Kakazu of Alhambra, Calif.; and grandchildren, Nathan Wauthier of La Mesa, Calif., Kumi Wauthier of Waltham, Mass., and Lauren Kakazu and Ashley Kakazu of Alhambra. He will also be missed by numerous other dear in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.
Taki was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kaoru; and son, Thomas Hiroki Kakazu.
The family would like to thank The Villas of Hollybrook staff for the wonderful care and friendship they gave to Taki and his family. We also thank Transitions Hospice and Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Danville, for their support and assistance.
A celebration of Taki’s life will be held later this summer in Chicago. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Please join Taki’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.