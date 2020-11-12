HOOPESTON — Tamera Sue "Tami" Crawford, 58, of Hoopeston died at 11:58 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 8, 2020) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
A private memorial service will be held with burial in Floral Hill Cemetery, Hoopeston. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, 502 E. Main St., Hoopeston. We kindly ask that face coverings be worn and social distancing is maintained by those who attend the visitation and/or service. Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston, is in charge of arrangements.