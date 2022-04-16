PEORIA — Tami Sue Sizer, 59, was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world on Monday (April 11, 2022).
She was born to Clarence and Sammie Nalley on June 15, 1962; they both preceded her in death.
Tami graduated from Sycamore High School in 1980. She worked many years helping the disabled thrive in the real world at the Opportunity House in Sycamore.
She is survived by her two children, Joshua (Alisha) Walker and Amber (Trey) Walker; three grandchildren, Daniel Jackson, Gabriel Walker and Josiah Walker; her brother James (Lori) Nalley; brother Mike (Robyn) Nalley; sister-in-law, Christine Nalley; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by one brother, Vance Nalley; her first husband, Perry Walker; and second husband, Jeff Sizer.
Tami loved card games, romance and mystery novels, country music, American Sign Language, Gabriel Iglesias, Jeff Dunham and, most of all, her family.
A celebration of Tami’s life will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 1102 Churchill Road, Mahomet, IL 61853. Services will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment of cremated remains will be held privately at Riverside Cemetery, Mahomet.