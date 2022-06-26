Tamikka M. Jackson Jun 26, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save URBANA — Tamikka M. Jackson, 33, of Urbana died at 4:15 a.m. Friday (June 24, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Perrys Twin City Mortuary Service, 110 W. Vine St., C. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos