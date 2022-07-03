OAKWOOD — Tammy L. Dean-Musson, 63, of Oakwood passed away at 2:54 p.m. Saturday (June 25, 2022) at home.
She was born on July 21, 1958, in Troy, Ohio, the daughter of Lloyd and Pat Crawford. She married Steve Musson on Oct. 7, 2002. He survives.
Also surviving are two children, Nicole Ann McNail and Jason Dean; two other daughters, Holly Hires and Jessica Musson; seven grandchildren, Blake, Emily, Abby, Olivia, Gavyn, Carter and Richard; seven siblings, Greg, Robin, Todd, Tim, Jody, Jeff and Chad; and her dog, Molly.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Tammy loved doing anything outdoors and could often be found gardening or working in the woodshop. She worked as a cook for several camps and at the Oakwood Truck Stop, but especially loved cooking for her family. She also took great joy in spending time with her grandchildren.
Per Tammy’s wishes, there will be no services at this time. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center's Oakwood Chapel, 105 E. South Main St., Oakwood, has been entrusted with cremation rites.
Please join Tammy’s family in sharing memories, photos and video of her life through her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.