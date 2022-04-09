SIDNEY — Tammy G. Williams, 63, of Sidney, passed away at 10:10 a.m., Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Memorial services will be 7 p.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, at Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, with the Rev. Jason Collins officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Williams was born Oct. 20, 1958, in Fairbury, a daughter of Ozzie and Carol Rigsby Williams. She married Keith Kilian on Dec. 11, 1976; they had three children. She then married Jim Henry on Oct. 17, 2014; he survives.
She is also survived by three children, Tricia (Ryan) Kurtenbach and Reid (Shannon) Kilian, both of Homer, and Wade (Mary) Kilian of Allerton; five grandchildren, Gabriel and Miranda Kurtenbach, Cameron Kilian, and Alice and Adaline Kilian; two sisters, Sandy (Mark) Hotlen of Bloomington and Lyn (Jack) Edwards of Downs; several nieces and nephews; many cousins; and a special friend, Tom Franks.
She was an accomplished beautician and was an instructor at Concept School of Cosmetology. She was also a Realtor with Priority One in Danville. She was a loving daughter, wife and mother, and she loved everyone dearly.
She enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, camping, shooting guns, shopping, getting her nails done and spending time with her family.
Memorials may be made to Sidney Fire Department or Heritage PTC.
