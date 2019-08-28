CHAMPAIGN — Tammy Renee McConkey went home to meet her Lord and Savior on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at the age of 52 years, 3 months and 13 days.
Tammy was born on May 10, 1967, in Urbana, a daughter of Jerry McConkey and Deborah (Powell) Gilliam.
Tammy was preceded in death by her son, Dustin Seidelman, and father, Jerry McConkey.
Tammy is survived by one son, Brendon Seidelman, and a granddaughter, Malia, of Mansfield; her mother, Debbie, and stepfather, Gary Gilliam, of Potosi, Mo.; and stepmother, Patricia McConkey of Armstrong.
Tammy was one of seven sisters and three brothers. Surviving are her sisters, Kim Lewis of Champaign, Billie Bidner of Potosi, Mo., Jamie (Brian) Adams of Potosi, Mo., Shelly Fairfield of Frisco, Texas, Kristie Gilliam of Farmington, Mo., and Barbara (Joseph) Tripodi of Kenosha, Wis.; and brothers, Tommy McConkey of Champaign, Travis (Kathleen) Bidner of Carterville and Darrel (Sheri) McConkey of Armstrong.
Tammy has many nieces, nephews and cousins who mourn her loss, who loved her and will miss her playful antics. Tammy always made time for them, and they knew they were loved and enjoyed.
Tammy loved spending time with her family, especially with her granddaughter, Malia. She enjoyed making crafts, painting, loved her TV shows, playing in the park with her dog, Turbo, and her late night calls to her mom, fireworks on the Fourth of July and spending time with her mom in Missouri.
She gave her life to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and enjoyed reading her Bible.
A celebration of Tammy’s life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 1, from 2 to 3 p.m.; memorial service will be at 3 p.m. and visitation will resume after until 4:30 p.m. at Windsor Road Christian Church, 2501 Windsor Road, Champaign, IL 61822.
Flowers can be sent to Tammy McConkey Memorial, 1901 W. Kirby Ave., Champaign, IL 61821.
Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on our website (www.sunsetfuneralhome.com).