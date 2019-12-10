VILLA GROVE — Tammy Sue Uptmor, 56, of Villa Grove died at 5:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at the Joines Funeral Home in Villa Grove.
Tammy was born Aug. 3, 1963, in Champaign to Neil and Ellenor (Naive) Fieldbinder. She married William Uptmor.
She is survived by her husband; two sons, William Uptmor and Robert Uptmor, both of Villa Grove; two daughters, Ami Maestas of Villa Grove and Elizbeth Ashley of Newman; one brother, Neil Feildbinder of Washington, Ind.; one sister, Terri Tibbet of Lafayette, Ind.; 13 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
She was proceeded in death by her parents and one brother.
Tammy was a manager at the Casey's General Store in Villa Grove for many years, and also enjoyed volunteering at the Living Hope Fellowship church in Villa Grove.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor's choice.