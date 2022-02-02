CATLIN — Tanner R. Welsh, 24, of Catlin passed away at 8:04 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 1, 2022) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
Tanner was born on Nov. 25, 1997, in Garden City, Kan., to Timothy John and Cheri Lynn Finley Welsh. They survive.
Also surviving are his maternal grandmother, Jean Finley of Catlin, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Leon and Margaret Welsh, and maternal grandfather, Larry Finley.
Tanner enjoyed Beatles music and People magazine and was featured in the movie "United States of Autism."
Tanner’s family will gather for a private service at Robison Chapel, Catlin, officiated by Darren Johnson. Burial will be in Oakridge Cemetery, Catlin.
Memorials to Danville AMBUCS, in care of Robison Chapel, P.O. Box 79, Catlin, IL 61817. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.