MAHOMET — Tatyana (Pavlovsky) Matsunaga, 74, of Mahomet passed away Tuesday (Dec. 24, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Tatyana (Tanya) was born in Kazan, Russia, to Mikhail and Anna Pavlovsky, on Nov. 21, 1945. She obtained her law degree from Moscow State University in Moscow, Russia, and worked as a public defender for many years. She immigrated to the United States in 1991 and settled in the suburbs of Chicago. Tanya married Wallace Matsunaga on Oct. 7, 2002, in Las Vegas. Tanya chose not to pursue a law career in the United States, and in order to support her family, she took advantage of her creative skills to become a seamstress and later work at a nail salon. She was an avid knitter, creating beautiful articles of clothing (usually something warm for the winter) for her family members and her two dogs.
Tanya lived a life of generosity, always showering her loved ones with food, gifts and compliments — there was never a time when someone visited and came away hungry or empty-handed. She had a great sense of humor, ready to laugh with anyone or at anyone, including herself. Always proud of her family, she frequently showcased the talents and achievements of her children and grandchildren. Tanya had a strong sense of style, always looking her best and helping others do the same. She was a loyal wife, supportive mother and a doting grandmother. Nothing pleased her more than to see others happy.
Tanya is survived by her spouse, Wallace Matsunaga of Mahomet; sons, Gene (Adrienne Coleman) Pavlovsky of Mahomet and Dmitry Pavlovsky of Schaumburg; stepsons, Terry (Sunny) Matsunaga of Maricopa, Ariz., and Michael (Minnie) Matsunaga of Glendale Heights; and grandchildren, Ben Pavlovsky, June Coleman, Annabelle Coleman, Kiana Matsunaga and Ewalani Matsunaga.
No services will be held. Tanya’s family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Carle Foundation Hospital Critical Care Unit medical team.
