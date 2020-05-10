CHAMPAIGN — Tawana Hope Williams-Fortner “Tee” was born on July 2, 1976, in Syracuse New York to Sharon Samuels and Tommie Williams Sr., who both preceded her in death.
On Friday April 10, 2020, at the age of 43, Tawana unexpectedly passed while at home in Augusta, Ga.
At the age of 7, Tawana moved with her family to Augusta, where she graduated from T.W. Josey High School. After high school, Tawana furthered her education and held various positions. She worked in the medical field as a Certified Nursing Assistant, held a CDL license and drove trucks for a period of time, and also worked in retail and the hospitality field. Tawana worked at Carle Foundation Hospital as a Healthcare Tech from 2018 to 2020.
Tawana accepted Jesus Christ in her life at a young age.
Tee was a sweet person with a beautiful spirit and an infectious smile. She enjoyed being around people, helping people, and making them laugh. She was always the life of the party.
In 2009, Tawana moved to Chicago to reconnect with her father’s side of the family (Williams). During that time, she also met the love of her life, Lorenzo Fortner.
In 2015, she moved to Champaign to be with Lorenzo and they were married on June 27, 2019.
To cherish her memory, Tawana leaves behind her husband, Lorenzo Fortner; two stepchildren, Tramia Howard and Tanaja Smith-Fortner; two sisters, Noelle Sullivan (Conlin) and Artricia Renee Trimble; three brothers, Tommie Williams II, Blessth Beacham, and Clifford Frazier (Linda); her mother in-law, Haydenia Jenkins; a sister in-law, Rachella Thompson-Brown (Leroi); and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Cornelious Fortner III; a nephew, Christopher Williams; and an uncle, Marion Samuels.
Lorenzo Fortner and family would like to express our sincere gratitude for the many ways you have shown love and support.
Services will be private.