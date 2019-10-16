RANTOUL — Taylor Johnson, 19, of Rantoul went to be with the Lord on Sunday morning (Oct. 13, 2019).
She was born Feb. 24, 2000, in Urbana, a daughter of Rob and Angie (Hultgren) Johnson.
She is survived by her parents, Rob and Angie Johnson of Rantoul; a sister, Megan Johnson of Newman; two brothers, Michael Johnson of Rantoul and Bobby Johnson of Rantoul; and a paternal grandmother, Helen Johnson of Rantoul. Also surviving is a nephew, Kyler Grafton of Newman.
Taylor attended St. Malachy Grade School and Rantoul Township High School. She was a lively, precocious girl with a lovely smile and a love for her cats. She will be missed terribly by friends and family.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Father Joel Phelps will officiate. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Rantoul. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Lux Memorial Chapel.