CHAMPAIGN — Ted Barnhart, 85, of Champaign died at 4:28 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at his home, with his loving caregiver and daughter by his side.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy, with Pastor David Ashby officiating. Burial will be in Bailey Memorial Cemetery, Tolono, with military rites by VFW Post 5520. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at the funeral home. The family requests all in attendance wear a mask.
Ted was born Feb. 23, 1932, at home in rural Tolono Township, a son of Clyde and Hazel (Moore) Barnhart. He married Wilma Fitzgerald on Jan. 31, 1953.
Surviving are a son, Randy; a daughter, Lori; a brother, Tom Barnhart; three grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a son, Steve; a brother, Wilbur; and a sister, Elizabeth Barnhart.
He attended a one-room school for eight years, Tolono High School for three years and Unity High School for one year. In high school, he lettered in football and track and earned a State Farmer Award.
Six months after leaving school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. After basic training, he was sent to school to learn ground radar operations. After graduation, he was picked for airborne radar operations and was assigned to Flight “A,” 6th Air Rescue Operations, 6th Air Rescue covered search and rescue in the North Atlantic area from Labrador to Iceland. He was also schooled in radio and navigation in addition to radar operation. After three years in the 6th Air Rescue, he was assigned to the 43rd Air Rescue, which patrolled the entire West Coast. He flew in B-17s, SA16s and C-47 aircraft.
After leaving the service, he returned home to manage the family farm for seven years. Leaving the family farm to a younger brother, he joined the University of Illinois Fire Department and retired after 25 years as a battalion chief. While with the fire department, on his off days, he worked at J.M. Jones/SuperValu for 20 years.
Retiring from J.M. Jones, he went to work for Clark-Lindsey Village for 10 years. While there, he also worked for the Champaign Park District as an independent mowing contactor for 15 years. During his years of work history, he had 17 different jobs, including parking-lot striping (owner/operator) for 10 years and lawn and landscape (owner/operator) for 25 years.
Ted was active in church for many years, teaching Sunday school and serving as trustee, choir and missionary president. A highlight of his Christian experience was a trip to Venezuela to help build a church.
Ted was a 35-year cancer survivor. Some of his hobbies were flying (private pilot), golf, fishing, gardening and watching all sports. He belonged to the Farm Bureau, Sadorus Sportsman’s Club, EAA, AOPA, VFW, Amvets and Air Reserve Association. He enjoyed old hymns, bluegrass and Celtic music. He always gave the Lord credit for his many good jobs and letting him survive many health problems. His special gift was always trying to help others who needed a hand up.
A special thanks to good friends Mark and Brenda, Mary, Kim, Tim, and Ted’s nurse, Brylencia, from Transitions Hospice.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Native American Christian Academy, St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Olivet Nazarene University.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.