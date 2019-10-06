MESA, Ariz. — Beloved husband, father, grandpa and great-grandpa Ted Hulett left this mortal plane of existence to be with his heavenly father Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at home.
He was born in Rantoul on Sept. 11, 1927. While in high school, he was active in football and track.
He was honored for over 35 years in Scouting and many years of service at the Mesa Braille Library. He was involved in the United Methodist churches in Rantoul and Champaign and Velda Rose United Methodist Church in Mesa, Ariz.
He was preceded in death by his parents, C.I. and Agatha Hulett, and brother, Harold.
He is survived by his wife, Imogene; daughters, Kathi Wright-Hulett (Bradley) and Patricia Hulett; brothers, Roger (Beverly) and John (Doris); five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Honoring Ted's wishes, there will not be a memorial service, but those wishing to make a memorial gift may give to the charity of their choice. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and those he touched throughout his lengthy life.