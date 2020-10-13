ROSEDALE, Ind. — Ted Osborn, 74, of Rosedale, Ind., formerly of Danville, died Thursday (Oct. 8, 2020) at home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Chaplain Ric May will officiate. Burial will be in Lower Mound Cemetery, Covington, Ind. Military rites for the Marine Corps veteran will be accorded by the American Legion Post 210. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. It is kindly requested that face mask and social distancing are practiced at the funeral service and visitation.