OGDEN — Ted W. Polson, 70, of Ogden, formerly of Paxton, died at 10:30 a.m. Monday (Sept. 7, 2020) at home.
There will be no services at this time. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Ted was born June 3, 1950, in Bloomington, the son of William Porter and Rachel Neathery Polson. He graduated from Paxton High School in 1968. Ted worked for Kraft Foods as a line operator for 40 years and retired in 2014. He moved from Paxton to Ogden in 2001.
He is survived by his longtime companion, Becky Sweeney; three brothers, Bill Polson, Glen (Sherri) Polson and Jerry Polson, all of Paxton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jack and Clifford Polson; and three sisters, Jean Moyer, Mabel Donaldson and Alice Murphy.
Ted enjoyed NASCAR, trapping, fishing and sitting in the backyard feeding peanuts to the squirrels.
