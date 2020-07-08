ST. JOSEPH — Ted Rohde of St. Joseph went home to be with God at 9:10 p.m. Monday (July 6, 2020) at Carle Hospital in Urbana.
He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather; a lover of dogs, of music and of history. Ted loved people and had a generous nature. His legacy of faith lives on through his extended family at Number Ten Church of Christ. And his legacy of leadership lives on through the family business, Rohde Piano Tuning & Repair.
Ted was born on Aug. 5, 1952, to Jake and Maude Rohde in Effingham. He married Debbie on Aug. 28, 1971, in Effingham; she survives.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Bob; and sister, Sue. His sister, Peg, survives.
In 1974, Ted graduated from Western Illinois University with a bachelor of arts in music education. Two years later, he and Debbie moved to St. Joseph and started the family business, Rohde Piano Tuning & Repair. The family expanded with the addition of sons Jay and Jeff in 1979 and 1982.
After son Jeff recovered from a congenital birth defect, Ted felt the Lord call him into the ministry. In 1991, he graduated from Lincoln Christian Seminary and eventually found his way to Number Ten Church of Christ in Potomac, where he served as minister for over 30 years.
Ted’s life was full of blessings. In 2006, Jeff married Valeria and daughter Kendra Riddle; they are expecting another baby Rohde in 2021. Jay married Cynthia in 2010 and had two boys, Jacob and Caleb. The roles husband, father and grandfather were as important to Ted as any other aspect of his work or life.
The family business grew — Ted’s piano tunings always came with a personal touch and were more like a conversation with an old friend. The business continues to thrive in Debbie and Jeff’s hands. Under Ted’s tutelage, the members of Number Ten have received a world-class education in Christian history.
Ted saw the value in every person he met. He changed lives, one at a time, by listening, caring, connecting and helping as he could in each unique situation.
A celebration of Ted’s life will be held with an open visitation at Wolfe-Blurton Funeral Home in Potomac on Friday, July 10, from 5 to 8 p.m.
The funeral service at Wolfe-Blurton Funeral Home will be by invitation only Saturday, July 11, at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome to join the family graveside at Embury Cemetery, Hope, following the service.
Donations to a memorial can be made to the family.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be observed.