ARCOLA — Theodore C. (Ted) Shields, 83, of Arcola passed away at home Tuesday morning (Jan. 18, 2022) after an extended health battle.
Ted was born April 25, 1938, to Theodore D. and Catharine (Bell) Shields, in rural Galton. He attended Arcola High School, where he was a first team All-State football player for the undefeated Purple Riders as a senior. He graduated from Arcola in 1955. On Aug. 13 of that summer, at the age of 17, he married the love of his life, Joyce Endle, in Corinth, Miss. She survives. Their nearly-67-year union produced three children, Tedi Young of Arcola, Christopher (Julie) Shields of Champaign and Bart Shields of Champaign.
Ted worked as an electrician and was a proud member of IBEW Local 601 for over 60 years, and also served on the executive board. He received his degree as an electrical engineering technician. A master of his craft, Ted served as an instructor to many apprentice electricians throughout the years. He retired from the University of Illinois in 2000 after 20 years of service.
Ted prided himself was a hard worker, but most of all, he was a loving family man. He coached his sons in youth baseball. Later in life, he was a doting grandfather to his eight grandchildren, Joshua (Lindsey) Young of Monticello, Sarah (Patrick) Eades of Benton Harbor, Mich., Annie Young of Arcola and Hannah, Olivia, Emma, Eva and Lila Shields, all of Champaign. Ted also had four great-grandsons, Hudson and Duncan Young and Eston and Francis Eades; and a brother, Fred Shields. He was affectionately known as Poppy to all his grandchildren, and nothing was able to put a smile on his face more than spending time with his grandkids.
Ted was the emotional and moral rock of the family. He was admired by his many friends and family for his deep knowledge of a number of subjects and insightful honest advice. A founding member of the World Famous Lawn Rangers, he had a dry sense of humor and an extremely quick wit. Ted will be sorely missed by the many lives he touched during his lifetime.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Benjamin Shields, Joanne Rich and infant sister Lulu; son-in-law, Herb Young; and great-grandson, Nicholas Eades.
Visitation will be on Friday, Jan. 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Shrader Funeral Home, Arcola. A private family funeral will be the following day, with burial in Arcola Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Sarah Bush Lincoln Home Care, Prairie Pavilion 2, 1004 Health Center Drive, Suite 202, Mattoon, IL 61938. Online condolences to the family may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.