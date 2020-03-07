DANVILLE — Teddy E. Burke, 84, of Danville passed away at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday (March 3, 2020) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana.
He was born July 5, 1935, in Champaign to Ollon B. and Ruby I. (Davis) Burke. He married Carolyn S. Clark on April 6, 1973, in Danville; she survives.
Also surviving are his children, Larry Burke and Kimberly (Anthony) Hannah Smith; daughter-in-law, Lisa Burke; siblings, Kevin (Vicky) Burke, Kim (Terri) Burke and Judith Hornback; sisters-in-law, Georgia Burke and Patty Burke; brother-in-law, Charles I. Clark Jr.; mother-in-law, Lucy Krabbe; grandchildren, Ashley Burke, Tad Andracki, Evan (Autumn) Burke, Alex Burke, Travis (Cassie) Burke, Kia Burke, Clayton Hannah and John Cutlip; four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; Adam, Lisa, Lance and Landon Moore, who were like his adopted grandchildren; the ROMEO Breakfast Club; and very dear friends, Barb and Allen Watson, Robert and Betty Brooks and Mike and Brenna Atchison.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Dan and James Burke, many very dear aunts and uncles and too many friends to list.
Teddy owned and operated Burke Spring Shop in Tilton and Terre Haute, Ind. He was a Realtor/broker in Illinois and Indiana for 18 years. He served as president of Danville Area Board of Realtors.
He served in the National Guard for 18 years. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where he was an usher, elder, trustee and chairman of the congregation, and served on the Trinity Lutheran School Board. He was a Rotarian for 40 years and received the Paul Harris Award.
He was a member of the Georgetown Fair Board for 25 years. He was a Master Gardener, especially enjoying flowers, and volunteered at the VA Greenhouse. He delivered Meals on Wheels. He donated an equipment van for Georgetown H.S. Marching Band and was president of the Band Boosters and a member of the Athletic Association.
He was a voracious reader, especially of Westerns. He enjoyed fishing, especially with his buddy Clayton, and belonged to several bass clubs. Ted loved to travel and never met a stranger. Most of all, he was the best husband, father and grandfather anyone could be!
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Danville, with the Rev. Kent Tibben officiating. Burial will follow at Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to services at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Georgetown Fair Association or Vermilion County Animal Shelter. Rortvedt Funeral Services in Tilton is assisting the family. Online condolences are at www.rortvedtfuneralservices.com.