URBANA — Terence Larrice McGhee, 58, passed away at home in Urbana on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, after a yearlong struggle with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.
Born June 29, 1964, Terence was the son of John and IraLac McGhee and Herbert Britt. In 1984, Terence married Valerie Jackson, and together they had three children. In 1993, Terence married Cleta Dion Rodgers, beginning what would be a lifelong partnership.
Terence was preceded in death by John and IraLac McGhee and Na’Kayla Powell.
He is survived by his children, Terrikka Powell, Terence McGhee Jr., Terriona McGhee, Terrell McGhee, Devon McGhee and Cara-Lynn McGhee; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and his partner, Cleta McGhee.
Terence grew up in Champaign-Urbana, graduating from Champaign Central and Parkland College. He was a member of Lighthouse Restoration and Church of the Apostolic Authority (Alpha & Omega).
Terence was a devoted friend, father, grandfather, partner, co-worker and mentor. His warm smile and hearty laugh never failed to win friends, bridge gaps and connect people together. His favorite hobbies were his good-natured desire to debate anyone and everyone about anything and everything, playing video games, designing software, giving people nicknames, talking about software architecture and video games and becoming dear friends with everyone he engaged with while playing video games and designing software.
A largely self-taught software craftsman, Terence was a fierce advocate for clean code and inclusion in the workplace. His “Tech’s Most Dangerous Blog” provided frank insight on his experiences as a Black man working his way up in the software development world. He was a delightful and helpful co-worker at local software firms such as SourceGear, Accuraty, Radius and Pixo, and spent the last few years of his professional career at blueModus in Denver, Colo.
Known as @Optimus_Code in gaming circles, Terence was a popular online presence and loved to share his deep knowledge about gaming with those who shared this passion. His genuineness, humor and honesty have left a huge hole in his gaming community.
You knew you’d made it to T’s inner circle the day he called you a Chump. Once anointed, you knew he’d have your back from then on. He may now be done with his earthly body, but his worldly influence will not be finished for many years to come.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Mt. Hope Cemetery Mausoleum, 611 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Champaign, followed by a repast at Shelby’s Cigar & Daiquiri Lounge, 1724 W. Bradley Ave., Champaign. Donations in Terence’s honor can be sent to the United Negro College Fund.
Perry’s Twin City Mortuary Service has been assisting the family with Terence’s arrangements.