CHAMPAIGN — Teresa A. Mosley-Clark, 56, of Champaign died at 9:22 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at noon Friday at Grove Street Church of God in Christ, 501 Bishop Robert L. Perry Jr. Way, Champaign. Pastor Thomas will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the church. CDC regulations will be observed. Perry's Twin City Mortuary Service, Champaign, is in charge of arrangements.