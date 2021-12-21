LONGVIEW — Teresa D. Akers, 63, of Longview passed away Thursday (Dec. 16, 2021) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Teresa was born on March 28, 1958, to James and Georgia (Kilman) Day in Urbana. She married Terry Akers Sr. on April 6, 1974.
She is survived by her children, Terry (Leah) Akers, Jeremy (Amber) Akers, Jacob (Caryn) Akers and Savannah (Robert) Helminiak; 14 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three brothers; one sister; and her boyfriend, Charles High.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two sisters.
Teresa enjoyed cooking and baking and playing with all her grandchildren. She also loved to sit outside and soak up all the sun.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove. A graveside service will be held immediately following the visitation at Centennial Cemetery with Pastor Mike Zylstra officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.