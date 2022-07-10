MAHOMET — Teresa Jean Bowers of Mahomet passed away on July 6, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana after a prolonged illness.
Teresa was born on July 5, 1974, at Burnham City Hospital in Champaign.
She attended grade school at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church school and graduated from Judah Christian High School in 1993.
After graduation, Teresa worked at Berean Bookstore, where she both enjoyed and excelled at helping customers find Christian music and hard-to-find accompaniment tracks. Later, Teresa would work in the medical records department at Provena Covenant Medical Center for several years.
She attended the Seventh-Day Adventist Church for most of her youth and The Vineyard Church during the final years of her life. She deeply believed in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and enjoyed speaking to others about her faith anytime she could.
Teresa was preceded in death by her father, Larry Norman Bowers, her older brother, Larry Wayne Bowers, and her maternal and paternal grandparents. She is survived by her mother, Betty Jean Bowers of Mahomet, and her older brother Michael Wilson Bowers of Mahomet.
Teresa loved cats — no — she truly loved cats! Her hobbies included all things Star Trek, 1980s television, and almost anything British, including movies, customs, the history of the Royal Family, and the food. Her friends and family knew her to always have a smile on her face and a kind word, especially for a stranger. Teresa always went out of her way to make friends with individuals who had challenges making friends. During the most difficult of her final time on this earth, Teresa could be found checking on others and trying to keep their spirits up.
Pastor Leah Wenger, from The Vineyard Church, will lead family and friends in a graveside burial ceremony and celebration of Teresa's life at 4 p.m. Friday at Locust Grove Cemetery in Philo.
Donations to the family can be sent to Michael Bowers, P.O. Box 604, Mahomet, IL 61853.