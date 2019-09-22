RANTOUL — Teresa DiPaolo Fabry, 89, of Rantoul died at home Thursday (Sept. 19, 2019).
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at St. Malachy Catholic Church, 311 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul, with Father Joel Phelps as celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Rantoul.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
Teresa was born Aug. 13, 1930, in Bellaire, Ohio, the oldest of three children of the late E. Louis and Mary (Sarra) DiPaolo. Before marrying John “Jack” Fabry on Nov. 28, 1964, at Lockbourne AFB Chapel, she was an active member of St. John Catholic Church in Bellaire and worked at Metropolitan Life in Wheeling, W.Va. After Jack retired from the Air Force as a Lt. Colonel, they moved in 1967 for Jack to work at Chanute AFB, Rantoul, which was the start of their wonderful experience with St. Malachy Parish.
For many years, Teresa was the office secretary at St. Malachy Grade School. She was active in her church with numerous committees, helping at funeral dinners, visiting the sick and elderly, and volunteering whenever asked. Teresa was a member of Church Women United, Parish Catholic Council of Women, Champaign County Home and Community Education (serving as local secretary for the Rantoul unit), Rantoul Garden Club, Detroit Bariscianotti Club, and previously served with Jack as treasurers of St. Malachy Home and School Association.
In addition to her parents, Teresa was preceded in death by her husband, John “Jack” Fabry, and sister, Grace (DiPaolo) Nickerson.
Surviving are her son, John (Leslie) Fabry of Elmhurst; two grandchildren, Evan and Madeline; a brother, Louis A. DiPaolo of St. Clairsville, Ohio; cousins; nieces; nephews; her extended family, the Hatfields; and all of the love she shared with everyone. Teresa made an impact with everyone she met and was a friend to all.
Memorial contributions can be made in Teresa’s name to the Henry J. Smith Trust for the support of St. Malachy School, P.O. Box 12, Rantoul, IL 61866, or by contacting her son, John.