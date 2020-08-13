TOLONO — Teresa McKeon, 57, of Tolono died at 4:06 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 11, 2020).
Teresa was born June 7, 1963, in Urbana, the daughter of Roger and Margy (Butler) McKeon. Roger preceded her in death on July 17, 1999, and Margy preceded her in death on Aug. 14, 2011. She was also preceded in death by one niece, Kristine Eveland.
Survivors include two sisters, Nancy (Lyle) Zahnd of Fisher and Sharon Eveland of Champaign; three brothers, Mike (Maria) McKeon of Glendale, Ariz., Patrick McKeon of South Carolina and Sean (Erica) McKeon of Kirkwood, Mo.; and three nieces, Kara Eveland of Pesotum, Maira McKeon and Grier McKeon of Kirkwood.
Teresa worked at the University of Illinois athletic department in the Varsity Room for many years. She was a big fan of the Illini, enjoyed working with the student-athletes, and supported them through thick and thin. She dedicated herself to being a hard worker, was respectful of others, and prided herself in doing the right thing. Teresa enjoyed music and following some of her favorite bands over the years, including the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and John Denver. She had a tremendous love of Colorado and the Rocky Mountains, and she was very proud of her Irish heritage. She will be truly missed.
A private funeral Mass will be at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Seymour. Msgr. Stanley Deptula will officiate. Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Calvary Cemetery, Philo.
Freese Funeral Home, 407 N. Bourne, Tolono, is in charge of arrangements.
It is kindly requested that face masks be worn and social distancing is practiced by those in attendance of the services.