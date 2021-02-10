BYRDSTOWN, Tenn. — Teresa Rahn, 72, of Byrdstown, Tenn., passed away Saturday (Feb. 6, 2021) at home.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m. at the Jennings Funeral Home Chapel, Jamestown, Tenn. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Feb. 11, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Jennings Funeral Home Chapel.
Teresa was born March 18, 1948, in Kearney, Neb., to Charles Ashton Shafer and Naomi Ruth (Smith) Shafer. Teresa and Myron met in their 30s and got married in Tuscola. She worked two jobs to put herself through nursing school and graduated from Parkland College in Champaign. She specialized in ICU work at a hospital in Bloomington and later acquired an administrative position as an infection control nurse at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Teresa was an avid dog lover and rescued many over the years. She was also a master crafter and created many beautiful keepsakes for her family and friends.
In 2009, Myron and Teresa moved to Tennessee. It is hard to live in Tennessee and not be a nature lover! She enjoyed visiting auctions and flea markets all over the state, and Myron mentioned that when she wanted to go, he just planned on being there all day! She loved collecting antiques.
Teresa was an excellent cook and helped fatten the whole family up with her many fine dinners. Teresa was a member of Pleasant View United Baptist Church. She was a strong and resilient woman and a great example of passion and personal strength, facing challenges and overcoming misfortune. She will be missed very much!
Teresa is survived by her husband of 35 years, Myron Andrew Rahn II; children, Amy Jean Wright, Mona Diane Wright and Gary Thomas Wright; stepchildren, Myron Andrew Rahn, III and Shannon LaClair Rahn; grandchildren, Marcel Simmons, Avery Jay Wright, Chance Michael Hyatt, Ashton Jordan Hyatt, Brayden Wright, Sebastian Wright, David Alexander Wood and Oma Grace Wood; stepgrandchildren, Sydney and Samantha Rahn; great-grandchildren, Ethan Benjamin Simmons, Eren Nicholas Simmons and Alex Simmons; brother, William Charles Shafer; sisters, Lorre Jo Shafer and Charla Jean Shafer Leech; nephews, Charles Zebulon Leech and William Paul Shafer; and a host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Kelly Jo (Wright) Wood; cousin, Jimmie Wayne Smith; and sister-in-law, Angela Shafer.
Jennings Funeral Homes, Jamestown, is in charge of services for Teresa Rahn of Byrdstown.