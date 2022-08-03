SAN BARTOLP TEONTEPEC, PUEBLA, MEXICO — Teresa Natalia Vazquez, formerly Teresa Rodriguez Hernandez, born Oct. 15, 1938, in San Bartolo Teontepec, in the state of Puebla, Mexico, passed away peacfully at home surrounded by her family on Sunday (July 31, 2022) after a long battle with lung and heart disease.
A mother of nine children, Teresa loved preparing meals for her family to share and enjoy together. She spent her time teaching her 10 grandchildren how to grow vegetables and cook. She was a talented seamstress and embroiderer.
Teresa married Dimas Vazquez on Aug. 29, 1958, at Iglesia San Bartolo Teontepec, where he served as mayor from 1968 to 1974. He preceded her in death in 1992. She was also preceded in death by her sons, Claudio and Valeriano.
She is survived by Constantino (Guillermina), Conrado, Laura, Irma (Pedro) Luciano (Heather), Magdalena and Elizabeth (Ramiro). Her grandchildren include Omar, Luis, Carlitos, Janet, Aldo, Andy, Michelle, Enrique, Jack and Ximena. Her youngest grandson, Jack Dimas, named for his abuelo, is a resident of Champaign.
A Catholic Mass will be celebrated in her memory on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Holy Cross Church at 4 p.m.