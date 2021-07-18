HOMER — Teresa A. Wilson, 87, of rural Homer passed away at 10:50 p.m. Friday (July 16, 2021) at home.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., Homer. Pastor Raymie Gordon and Pastor Brad Wilson will officiate. Burial will take place in G.A.R. Cemetery, Homer. There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Teresa was born Oct. 13, 1933, in Homer, the daughter of Howard and Vida Boise Lacey. She married Charles Alan Wilson on Sept. 16, 1951, in Homer. He preceded her in death on May 26, 2005.
Survivors include her daughter, Cindy Wilson of Homer; sons, Jeffrey (Debbie) Wilson of Homer and John (Janice) Wilson of Rogers, Minn.; seven grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; infant brother, Herbert; and sister, Reva Ingram.
Teresa was a member of United Congregational Church and Homer Extension. Teresa owned and operated Wilson Tree Farm for 20 years. She sold Avon for over 35 years and worked at Sam’s Club for 10 years. Teresa drove special-needs schoolchildren to school. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
The family would like to thank the Oncology Department at Christie Clinic for a wonderful job. Memorials can be made to Homer Fire and Rescue.