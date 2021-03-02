URBANA — Teressa Cobb-Morgan, 47, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Celebration of life services will be on Friday, March 5, at Northside Church of Christ, 1700 W. Anthony Drive, Champaign. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with services following at 11 a.m. Final interment will follow services at Lincoln Memorial Gardens, Urbana. A final celebrational fellowship with family and friends will commence immediately after all the services are completed at the Raddison Hotel ballroom, 1001 W. Killarney St., Urbana.