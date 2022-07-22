Terrance A. Zieman Jul 22, 2022 15 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CLINTON — Terrance A. Zieman, 69, of Normal died at 2:48 p.m. Tuesday (July 19, 2022) at home.Services will be held at a later date. Calvert Funeral Home, 201 S. Center St., Clinton, is in charge of arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos