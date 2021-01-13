RISING FAWN, Ga. — Terrence J. Greene, 70, passed away Friday (Jan. 8, 2021) at home in Rising Fawn, Ga.
Terry was born March 22, 1950, in Springfield, Mo., to Douglas and Elizabeth Greene. He graduated from Republic High School in 1968, where he was an all-state baseball and basketball player and was drafted by the Detroit Tigers. He then attended Arizona State University on a baseball scholarship before transferring to play baseball at and graduate from Drury University.
His life and career included teaching and coaching at Monte Cassino High School in Tulsa, Okla., and Mahomet-Seymour Junior High School in Mahomet. He was also a sports radio broadcaster for minor league baseball in Tulsa and Springfield, Ill., where he met his wife, Patricia. He was chief of staff for a U.S. congressman and small-business owner before entering semi-retirement at Rock City in Lookout Mountain, Ga.
Terry had a lifelong commitment to public service, including regional director of Ronald Reagan’s 1984 campaign in Missouri and Jack Kemp’s in Illinois in 1988. He was appointed to the Mahomet-Seymour Board of Education in 2005, serving as board president from 2009 until 2015.
He had many passions and pursuits, including St. Louis Cardinals baseball, Missouri Tigers football and basketball, and everything his sons competed in. He was a coach beloved by parents and athletes alike across many sports and activities. A lifelong patriot, he enjoyed bluegrass and Southern Gospel music, Civil War history, fantasy baseball and traveling throughout the United States.
He loved and was devoted to his family and the best husband and father anyone could ask for.
Terry is survived by his wife of 39 years, Patricia; four sons, Patrick (Mary Carol) of Wichita, Kan., Brady (Sonnet) of Moline, Douglas of the home and Teddy (Carmen) of Denver, Colo.; grandsons, Braylen and Memphis of Denver; mother; sisters, Barbara Price of Springfield, Mo., and Patricia Brammer (Richard) of Albuquerque, N.M.; and several nieces and nephews.
Terry loved the Lord and was a member of Stuart Heights Baptist Church.
Services will be held at the Chattanooga campus at 3208 Hixson Pike on Jan. 16, with visitation at 1 p.m. and a memorial at 2 p.m. The family plans to have a remembrance service in Mahomet at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Stuart Heights Baptist Church and the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri. Visit hamiltonfuneraloptions.com to share words of comfort to the family. Arrangements are by Hamilton Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 4506 Hixson Pike; (423) 531-3975.