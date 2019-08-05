MONTICELLO — Terrence "Terry" Patrick Tracy of Palm Springs, Calif., formerly of Monticello, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at his daughter's residence in Rochester, Minn.
Terry was born Sept. 30, 1949, in Champaign, a son of Cecil and Frances (Waldo) Tracy. He married Ruthann Riley on June 23, 1979, in Ivesdale.
Terry is survived by his wife, Ruthann Tracy; daughter, Elizabeth Perry; and his grandchildren, Jacob and Cassandra, all of Rochester, Minn.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Edward Tracy.
Terry was a supervisor at the Spa Resort Casino in downtown Palm Springs, Calif. He had been a dealer at Harrah's Casino in San Diego County, Calif., and pool league operator for San Diego County and Piatt County. He worked for the Wabash Railroad in Decatur.
Funeral Mass will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ivesdale. Memorial donations may be made to St Joseph Catholic Church or an organization of donor's choice.