DANVILLE — Terrence “Bebop” Tetter was born in Chicago on Aug. 13, 1974, to the union of the late Donald Tetter and Juanita (Beard) Tetter.
Terrence graduated from Danville High School in 1993. After high school, Terrence enlisted into the U.S. Army, where he served his country and was honorably discharged after years of faithful service. Terrence received a bachelor's degree in education from Illinois State in 2002. Terrence loved children and dedicated his life to helping the youth in his community. He was a special education teacher for Danville School District 118 and began his teaching career at Cannon Elementary School. Terrence later transitioned to Danville High School. At DHS, he coached wrestling for 13 years.
Bebop was sargent at Arms of the Killer Bee MC, past master of Corinthian Lodge 31 F.&A.M. PHA and a member of Menelik Consistory 49.
Terrence “Bebop” Tetter was united in holy matrimony to the love of his life, Ivy Reed, on Sept. 1, 2019, by Pastor Leo Clinton.
Terrence “Bebop” Tetter transitioned from this life into eternal rest on Saturday (Nov. 14, 2020) at home, surrounded by his loving wife.
Terrence was a gentle soul and had a great passion for helping others. He will be dearly missed and leaves precious memories to be shared by his wife, Ivy Tetter; mother, Juanita Tetter; siblings, Dr. Marcellus Tetter, Donald Tetter II and Donetta Tetter; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, god children, family and friends.
Although Terrence did not have any biological children, he was a father to many.
Terrence was preceded in death by his father, Donald Tetter Sr.; three nephews, Demetrius Dandridge, Zellner Brown III and Demaree’ Tetter; grandmother, Hatti Beard; and grandfather, Henderson Butler.
Whether you sent a text, made a phone call, posted a social media status, mailed a card, sent a floral arrangement or said a silent prayer, we will forever cherish your acts of gratitude, and we say thank-you from the bottom of our hearts.
A private celebration of life will commence on Saturday. Due to CDC regulations, the funeral services will be invite-only. A public visitation will be held Friday from 2 to 7 p.m. at Leek & Sons, Danville. His masonic rites will begin at 5 p.m.
Condolences can be sent to leekandsonsfuneralhome.com.