URBANA — Terrill Allen Harris, 55, of Urbana went to heaven Saturday (July 2, 2022).
Terrill was born in Chicago, to Sharon Haywood and Allen Harris, on June 15, 1967. He was raised in Chicago and graduated from Chicago Vocational High School in 1985. He was married to Andrea Butler on Sept. 12, 1990.
Terrill began his professional career as a steel forger in 1996 at Alloy Steel. In 2005, Terrill began working for Clifford Jacobs Forging, who specializes in die-forging of parts for a wide variety of uses, such as commercial, industrial to military and mining applications. His co-workers referred to him as a “gentle and kind soul.”
Terrill will be affectionately remembered as “Tee,” “Mr. Tee” and “Papa Tee” to many. He was a loving, kind and happy soul who also loved to ponder on life’s many mysteries. A loving son, husband, father and grandfather whose smile and laughter would light up a room.
Music was his muse, hobby and passion. Many happy times were spent in Terrill’s man cave, listening to his latest playlist and taking requests from us all, played at the loudest volume we could handle. He will be greatly missed by us all. “We gotta keep our heads up.”
He is survived by his wife, Andrea Butler Harris of Urbana; their sons, Julian (Jessica) Butler (grandchildren Jaxson and Jaylah) of Baytown, Texas, and Terrin (Heather) Harris of Urbana; his daughters, Tyla (Corey) Taylor of Indiana, Tia (Zoe) Harris (grandchildren Riley and Jakobe) of Champaign and Taylor Harris of Champaign; mother, Sharon Haywood of Palos Heights and Eboni (Brandon) Edwards of University Park; and Terrill’s bonus brother, Scott Lindsey of Carbondale.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Allan Gilliean; grandmother, Blanche Gilliean; and uncles, Allan Gilliean Jr. and Ricardo Gilliean.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Psalms 91: "You who sit down in the high God’s presence, spend the night in Shaddai’s shadow, hay this: 'God, you’re my refuge. I trust in you, and I’m safe!' That’s right — he rescues you from hidden traps, shields you from deadly hazards. His huge outstretched arms protect you — under them you’re perfectly safe; his arms fend off all harm. Fear nothing — not wild wolves in the night, not flying arrows in the day, not disease that prowls through the darkness, not disaster that erupts at high noon. Even though others succumb all around, drop like flies right and left, no harm will even graze you. You’ll stand untouched, watch it all from a distance, watch the wicked turn into corpse. Yes, because God’s your refuge, the high God your very own home, evil can’t get close to you, harm can’t get through the door. He ordered his angels to guard you wherever you go. If you stumble, they’ll catch you; their job is to keep you from falling. You’ll walk unharmed among lions and snakes, and kick young lions and serpents from the path. 'If you’ll hold on to me for dear life,' says God, 'I’ll get you out of any trouble. I’ll give you the best of care if you’ll only get to know and trust me. Call me, and I’ll answer, be at your side in bad times; I’ll rescue you, then throw you a party. I’ll give you a long life, give you a long drink of salvation!'"