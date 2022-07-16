URBANA — Terrill Allen Harris, age 55, of Urbana, went to Heaven on Saturday, July 2, 2022.
Terrill was born in Chicago, to Sharon Haywood and Allen Harris on June 15, 1967. He was raised in Chicago, and graduated from Chicago Vocational High School in 1985. He was married to Andrea Butler on Sept. 12, 1990.
Terrill began his professional career as a steel forger in 1996 as Alloy Steel. In 2005, Terrill began working for Clifford Jacobs Forging, which specializes in die forging of parts for a wide variety of uses such as commercial, industrial to military and mining applications. His co-workers referred to him as a “gentle and kind soul”.
Terrill will be affectionately remembered as “Tee”, “Mr. Tee”, and “Papa Tee” to many. He was a loving, kind, and happy soul who also loved to ponder on life’s many mysteries. A loving Son, Husband, Father, and Grandfather, whose smile and laughter would light up a room. Music was his muse, hobby, and passion. Many happy times were spent in Terrill’s Man Cave, listening to his latest playlist, and taking requests from us all, played at the loudest volume we could handle. He will be greatly missed by us all. “We gotta keep our heads up”.
He is survived by his wife, Andrea Butler Harris of Urbana, their sons: Julian (Jessica) Butler (his grandchildren Jaxson and Jaylah) of Baytown, Texas, and Terrin (Heather) Harris of Urbana; his daughters: Tyla (Corey) Taylor of Indiana, Tia (Zoe) Harris (his grandchildren Riley and Jakobe) of Champaign, and Taylor Harris of Champaign; his mother Sharon Haywood of Matteson; three siblings: Curtis (Josephina) Harris of Utah, Kamilah (Matthew) Stevenson of Palos Heights, Ill., and Eboni (Brandon) Edwards of University Park; and Terrill’s bonus brother Scott Lindsey of Carbondale.
Preceded in death by his grandfather Allan Gilliean, his grandmother Blanche Gilliean, uncles Allan Gilliean Jr and Ricardo Gilliean.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Psalms 91: You who sit down in the High God’s presence, spend the night in Shaddai’s shadow, Say this: “God, you’re my refuge. I trust in you and I’m safe!” That’s right-he rescues you from hidden traps, shield you from deadly hazards. His huge outstretched arms protect you-under them you’[re perfectly safe; his arms fend off all harm. Fear nothing-not wild wolves in the night, not flying arrows in the day, not disease that prowls through the darkness, not disaster that erupts at high noon. Even though others succumb all around, drop like flies right and left, no harm will even graze you. You’ll stand untouched, watch it all from a distance, watch the wicked turn into corpse. Yes, because God’s your refuge, the High God your very own home, Evil can’t get close to you, harm can’t get through the door. He ordered his angels to guard you wherever you go. If you stumble, they’ll catch you; their job is to keep you from falling. You’ll walk unharmed among lions and snakes, and kick young lions and serpents from the path. “If you’ll hold on to me for dear life”, says God, “I’ll get you out of any trouble. I’ll give you the best of care if you’ll only get to know and trust me. Call me and I’ll answer, be at your side in bad times; I’ll rescue you, then throw you a party. I’ll give you a long life, give you a long drink of salvation!”