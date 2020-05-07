OGDEN — Terrill J. Wright, 71, of Ogden passed away at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday (May 5, 2020) at his home.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Funeral services reserved. Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St. in Homer, is assisting the family.
Terrill was born Dec. 7, 1948, in Champaign, the son of Carl Roosevelt and Beulah C. England Wright. He married Debra Eavey on Aug. 5, 1970, in Urbana. She preceded him in death on April 23, 2017.
Survivors include his daughter, Jennifer (Kevin) Wright-Budd of Fort Wayne, Ind.; son, John R. (Chelsey) Wright of Ogden; son, Josiah (Jami) Wright of New Haven, Ind.; son, James (Bailee) Wright of Fithian; son, Joel (Tiffany) Wright of Fithian; son, Jordan (Brittany) Wright of Ogden; daughter, Jillayna (Steven) Skinner of Tolono; sister, Carlene (Robert) Krohe of Beardstown; brother, Noel (Julie) Wright of Lafayette, Ind.; and 13 grandchildren.
Terrill was affiliated with Ogden Nazarene Church. He served with the Navy in Vietnam from 1968-1973. Mr. Wright was a barber for his own business, Village Barber Shop, for 50 years. He retired from the University of Illinois after 34 years of service.
Memorials can be made to Ogden Nazarene Church.