DANVILLE — Terry Chris Ave, 81, of Danville passed away at his home on Saturday (April 4, 2020). His wife of 57 years, Toni, their daughter, Gina Macintyre, and his faithful Labrador, Pal, were all at his bedside.
Terry was born on Feb. 21, 1939, the son of Arnold and Abby (Dodds) Ave in Bismarck. He married Antonette Basso on June 29, 1963, in Clinton, Ind., and she survives.
Survivors include his wife, Toni; one daughter, Gina Macintyre; and two granddaughters, Kirsten and Michelle Macintyre.
Terry is preceded in death by his parents.
Terry retired from Danville Area Community College in May 1997 as an academic counselor. He loved reading and, in particular, liked books about the American Civil War, history of the American West and cattle ranching in Central Florida. He was an enthusiastic outdoorsman and fished and hunted, and was involved in skeet, trap and sporting clays all of his life.
Terry and his wife spent the last 20 winters boating and fishing in the Florida Keys. He thoroughly enjoyed his retirement.
A private, family-only committal will be held in Sunset Memorial Park and a celebration of Terry’s life will be held at a later date. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, is assisting the family with arrangements. As per Terry’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded, and inurnment will be alongside his mother and father in Sunset Memorial Park.
Terry was a devoted husband and father. Ti amo, Terry.
A special thank you to Dr. Labayog and the Harbor Light Hospice Team.
Memorials may be made to Illiana Skeet and Trap Club, Attention: Club Secretary, P.O. Box 271, Cayuga, IN 47928.
Please join Terry’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.