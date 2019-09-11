HENNING — Terry “Tinkerbell” Bell, 77, of Henning passed away Thursday (Sept. 5, 2019) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Terry was born Aug. 8, 1942, in Hoopeston, a son of Archie and Clara (Hinton) Bell. After completing school, Terry worked several different jobs before serving his country in the U.S. Army. He then worked at Cargail Inc. for 20 years after his honorable discharge from the service.
Terry is survived by his wife, Linda (Watson) Bell; three sons, Terry L. (Cindy) Bell of Danville and Kevin E. Bell and Keith E. Bell of Henning; two granddaughters, Brooklyn Bell and Destiny Bell of Henning; two great-grandchildren, Graysyn Finney and Braylee Greene; brothers, Marion (Mickey) Bell of Cheneyville and Gary (Terri) Bell of Hoopeston; as well as several other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Archie Jr., Robert, Eugene and Larry; sisters, Edith (Bell) Sprague, Sharon (Bell) Robinson and Shirley (Bell) Mollet; and in-laws, Wilbur L. and Ardieth (Long) Watson.
Terry volunteered at Morningstar food bank in Rossville, which he enjoyed very much and made several lifelong friends he would meet for breakfast every Tuesday morning at the Rossville Family Restaurant. Terry served as mayor and trustee of Henning and he enjoyed helping his community.
He loved visiting with friends and family, going for car rides and sitting on the front porch. Terry was a comical man, always joking with everyone he was around, and he knew no stranger. Terry especially enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters and great-grandkids.
There will be a celebratory dinner in Terry’s honor from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the community building in Henning. Cremation rites will be accorded and there are no services scheduled at this time.
The family has entrusted Blurton Funeral Home, Hoopeston, to assist them in honoring Terry’s life. Memories or condolences may be shared with the family on his everlasting memorial page at BlurtonFuneralHomes.com.