RANTOUL — Terry K. Briggs, 58, of Rantoul, formerly of Fairmount, passed away at 11:23 a.m. Monday (Aug. 30, 2021) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Terry was born Oct. 31, 1962, in Danville. He married Peggy Haskin. They later divorced, and she survives.
Also surviving are his significant other, Sherry Fenton; one daughter, Kassity (Victor Phillips) Briggs of Rantoul; one brother, Danny Sinclair of Knoxville, Tenn.; three sisters, Cathy Sinclair of Danville, Pamela (Bob) Sinclair-New of Fairmount and Sandi Fawley of Indianola; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and -nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Sara Briggs.
Terry served in the U.S. Army and was a technician in the tire department at Walmart. He was a member of the Old Gaming Veterans and enjoyed sports, NASCAR, was a Cubs and Bears fan and loved his dog, Carmela.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Danville National Cemetery, Danville, with military rites. Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Robison Chapel, Catlin.
