TROY, Ohio — Terry Dean Burr, 79, of Troy, Ohio, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at home in Troy. He was born Dec. 26, 1940, the son of the late Wanda Barbee Burr and Art Burr, in Lincoln.
He graduated from Champaign High School in 1959 and Hobart Welding School in Troy, where he later was employed as a welding instructor for 30 years. Terry was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam. Before moving to Ohio, Terry worked for the power company in Champaign.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Nancy Bowman of Troy, and his cat, Truman. Other survivors include many friends and other relatives, including niece and nephews Kim Burr Mattingly of Mahomet, Brent Burr of Champaign and Craig Burr of Urbana.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Art Burr Jr. of Urbana, and cat, Mr. Baxter.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to the El Sombrero Thanksgiving Dinner, 1700 N. County Road 25A, Troy, OH 45373; Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, OH 45373; or an organization of the donor's choice. Local arrangements were by Fisher Cheney Funeral Home, Troy.